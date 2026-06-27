How Bridget Regan Felt About Leaving The Rookie After 4 Seasons

There's a joke about the Nathan Fillion-led cop procedural "The Rookie." Now that Fillion's character, John Nolan, has been a police officer for eight seasons, he's not really a rookie anymore. The show has been going long enough to have recurring villains be introduced, stay on for multiple seasons, and then depart — such as Bridget Regan's Monica Stevens.

Monica is, in the vein of Saul Goodman from "Breaking Bad," a criminal lawyer. Introduced in "The Rookie" Season 5, she's the lawyer for crime boss Elijah Stone (Brandon Jay McLaren) and the ex-fiancee of Wesley Evers (Shawn Ashmore), one of the series' main characters and a much more benevolent defense attorney. Monica became a recurring character from "The Rookie" Seasons 5-8 and went on quite the ride. By Season 8, she was working with the government for an immunity deal, but her luck ran out in the penultimate Season 8 episode "Dead Ringer."

Regan, speaking to TV Insider, said she was sad about Monica's fate but also not surprised, given she's been flirting with danger from her first appearance:

"I was thrilled that she lasted as long as she did. If you play with fire, as long as she has, eventually, you're going to get burned. And as I said to ['The Rookie' creator] Alexi [Hawley] and everybody, I was like, 'She's not on her ninth life. She's on her 37th. She's escaped multiple assassinations and prison time and being thrown in a wood chipper.' When her number was finally up, I wasn't surprised. I thought, 'Fair enough.' She's had an amazing run, four years on this show. I'm only filled with gratitude."

Indeed, though "The Rookie" fans might miss Monica, no actor can be sad about a guest spot turning into a four year run.