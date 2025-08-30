Nathan Fillion's The Rookie Had A Short-Lived Spin-Off Series Worth Watching

With seven seasons out and another on the way, Alexi Hawley's ABC drama "The Rookie" is one of the many seasoned and successful police procedurals of recent years. It may also very well continue to increase in prominence, considering star Nathan Fillion's high-profile gig as the angry Green Lantern Guy Gardner in "Superman."

On "The Rookie," Fillion's John Nolan is considerably better coiffed than his DC Universe character – but also considerably lower in crime-fighting pecking order. In his mid-40s, Nolan unexpectedly finds his calling as a law enforcement officer and starts a new career in the LAPD, despite being decades older than most other rookies on the force. The rest of the show is structured around this likable character and his surprisingly inspiring career path, and as the series' lengthy shelf life proves, its audience loves this spin on the genre as well.

It would be outright shocking if a show as successful and (on paper at least) simple to replicate wouldn't receive a spin-off. Indeed, in 2022, ABC attempted to recapture the show's magic with a spin-off called "The Rookie: Feds." As the name implies, the show switches things up a bit, with Niecy Nash-Betts' Simone Clark replacing Nolan as the 40-something rookie pursuing her law enforcement dream — only, in her case, the mission is to become an FBI special agent. Though it only got one season, "The Rookie: Feds" was well-liked by critics, and it's well worth watching if you're a fan of the parent series. In fact, out of all the great TV shows similar to "The Rookie," the spin-off resembles the original arguably the most. This makes "Feds" the perfect (and, with just 22 episodes out, perhaps the most easily manageable) procedural to binge while you're waiting for "The Rookie" season 8 to arrive.