Why Batman Villain Poison Ivy Only Exists Because Of The Adam West Show

The floral femme fatale Poison Ivy debuted in 1966's "Batman" #181, the same year that the "Batman" TV series starring Adam West hit the air. While Ivy never appeared on the show, she owes her existence to it. Ivy was co-created by writers Sheldon Moldoff, Robert Kanigher, and artist Carmine Infantino, all prolific part of DC's Silver Age stable of writers and artists.

In a 2007 interview, Infantino revealed Ivy was created due to the popularity of Julie Newmar's Catwoman on "Batman." "They wanted more female villains [for Batman]," Infantino recounted. (He also later co-created a new female sidekick for Batman, Barbara Gordon/Batgirl, in an unsuccessful attempt to save "Batman" from cancellation.) Indeed, in Ivy's debut issue, her goal is to become the no. 1 female villain of Gotham City, against rivals like Dragon Fly, Silken Spider, Tiger Moth.

Nowadays, Ivy has superpowered control over flora and is an eco-terrorist who cares more for plant life than humans. But in her debut, she's a simple criminal. The plant motif is almost incidental to her name; she looks pretty, but if you get close, she'll sting you. The one unnatural power she displays (besides chloroform lipstick) is briefly scaling a wall, the way that real poison ivy plants climb up trees as they grow.

As she was made in Catwoman's image, Ivy is initially infatuated with Batman. Her charms affected the Caped Crusader so much that Robin has to keep Batman from falling into Ivy's waiting arms.

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Poison Ivy's powers slowly became more plant- and toxin-themed — from vine whips to poison darts — while at the same time she also became less of a crime boss and more of a mad botanist.