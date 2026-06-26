Supergirl Doubles Down On The Most Controversial Choice From Superman

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Supergirl.

You didn't expect James Gunn's DC Universe to start backtracking on itself only two movies in, did you? One year after the director/DC Studios co-head debuted his rebooted "Superman" to the world, "Supergirl" seeks to fly even higher and expand this franchise even further. That means broadening the scope of what's already been established, with Milly Alcock's new superhero traveling to much more alien worlds and coming across new characters (*cough* Jason Momoa's Lobo *cough*) that may or may factor into the larger-term plans of this series. But, most importantly, that approach also requires standing by certain creative choices made the first time around — even if they may have proven somewhat divisive.

Fans expecting "Supergirl" to address some of the aftereffects of "Superman" will be pleased to know that it does, though only by channeling its own rebellious title character and doubling down on its most controversial addition involving the parents of Kal-El (David Corenswet): that they were actually disturbing, war-mongering figures who sent their son to Earth in order to subjugate and conquer its people. Given that "Supergirl" was always going to take the flashback route of depicting the destruction of Krypton and the plight of the Kryptonians caught amid the cataclysm, this was the perfect opportunity to dive into the complexities of this super-family and contrast the upbringings of both Kal-El and Kara Zor-El.

Does it work as intended? Reactions will likely end up split, but "Supergirl" does make a strong argument as to why this alteration to the Superman mythos pays off. Rather than retconning things to sand off the rough edges of "Superman," this latest DC movie uses that messiness to its heroine's advantage.