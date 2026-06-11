Jason Momoa Has One Condition To Star In A Lobo Movie (And We Agree)

It's the year 2016, and Jason Momoa is making his first appearance in an upcoming DC movie as a darker-edged, punk-rock, and relatively fringe comic book character; it's the year 2026, and Jason Momoa is making his first appearance in an upcoming DC movie as a darker-edged, punk-rock, and relatively fringe comic book character. No, you didn't just wake up from a coma following the release of "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" 10 full years ago. Time is simply a flat circle, as the Aquaman star knows better than most.

James Gunn has officially rebooted the DC Universe, and the second movie in this new franchise, "Supergirl," is just about to arrive ... with a certain fan-favorite antihero in tow. The big screen debut of Lobo, the cigar-chomping, motorcycle-riding extraterrestrial bad boy, is just one of the many factors driving interest in this blockbuster (which Momoa had a surprising amount of influence and input on when it came to crafting his character). Obviously, the hope is that this will be a long-term play. If audiences embrace the film, Milly Alcock's portrayal as the eponymous hero, and especially Lobo, well, let's just say we know one actor who's already making plans for the future.

In an interview with Collider, Momoa revealed that he's all-in on turning his supporting role in "Supergirl" into a full-fledged movie ... on one condition, of course. As he explained: