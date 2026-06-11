Jason Momoa Has One Condition To Star In A Lobo Movie (And We Agree)
It's the year 2016, and Jason Momoa is making his first appearance in an upcoming DC movie as a darker-edged, punk-rock, and relatively fringe comic book character; it's the year 2026, and Jason Momoa is making his first appearance in an upcoming DC movie as a darker-edged, punk-rock, and relatively fringe comic book character. No, you didn't just wake up from a coma following the release of "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" 10 full years ago. Time is simply a flat circle, as the Aquaman star knows better than most.
James Gunn has officially rebooted the DC Universe, and the second movie in this new franchise, "Supergirl," is just about to arrive ... with a certain fan-favorite antihero in tow. The big screen debut of Lobo, the cigar-chomping, motorcycle-riding extraterrestrial bad boy, is just one of the many factors driving interest in this blockbuster (which Momoa had a surprising amount of influence and input on when it came to crafting his character). Obviously, the hope is that this will be a long-term play. If audiences embrace the film, Milly Alcock's portrayal as the eponymous hero, and especially Lobo, well, let's just say we know one actor who's already making plans for the future.
In an interview with Collider, Momoa revealed that he's all-in on turning his supporting role in "Supergirl" into a full-fledged movie ... on one condition, of course. As he explained:
"[A 'Lobo' movie is] all I want, and I promise — I'm just going to put this out there right now — I do not have any interest in making a 'Lobo' PG-13 movie. So, will he be a part of some other movies? If they want me, I'll be there. But if I make a solo movie, I'm not doing it unless it's rated R."
DC fans will be thrilled with Jason Momoa's passion for Lobo
Say what you will about Jason Momoa's whole schtick (and we certainly have, especially after his chaotic performance as the main villain in "Fast X"), but nobody can doubt the man's passion when it comes to his favorite properties. Momoa helped reinvent pop culture's entire conception of Aquaman from a total punchline to a lovable dude-bro archetype, and he looks determined to pull off a similar magic trick with Lobo — someone who most casuals probably only know for his surface-level grungy vibes and, of course, Momoa's years-long campaign to play the character in live-action.
That incessant fan-cast wish has finally become a reality with "Supergirl," but that doesn't mean the star is resting on his laurels now that he's living the dream. In a lengthier interview clip posted on social media by Collider's Steven Weintraub, Momoa reiterated that he's dead set on willing this R-rated "Lobo" movie into existence if need be. It's too early to say whether DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran actually have any intentions of doing so, but a lot will depend on how "Supergirl" is received (and how it performs at the box office, naturally). Momoa goes on to emphasize that he is "not interested" in making a hypothetical "Lobo" film if it's not rated R:
Jason Momoa Confirms He Won't Make a 'Lobo' Movie Unless It's Rated R@Collider pic.twitter.com/4otkOBcMBt
— Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) June 11, 2026
This should be music to Lobo fans' ears, especially considering all the near-misses they've suffered in years past — from an ultraviolent, R-rated "Lobo" movie to one that could've been directed by Michael Bay, of all people. Perhaps the umpteenth time will be the charm? We'll have to wait and see after "Supergirl" flies into theaters on June 26, 2026.