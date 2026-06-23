A House Of The Dragon Star Lost A Key Role In The Star Wars Sequel Trilogy

Being in a "Star Wars" movie would probably be the biggest deal in just about any actor's career. Olivia Cooke had the opportunity to take on that life-changing opportunity, but it didn't quite pan out. Cooke is best known now for her role as Alicent Hightower in the "Game of Thrones" spin-off "House of the Dragon" (a role she wasn't even sure she wanted to win), but had things gone another way, she could have been known as Rey.

During a recent interview on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, Cooke denied that she was ever in the running to play Rose in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," but confirmed she did indeed audition for the role of Rey in director J.J. Abrams' "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," which was released in 2015. "I did audition a few times for the other one, where Daisy Ridley got [it]. But you know, everyone and their dog auditioned for that."

It's true that a lot of actors auditioned for "The Force Awakens." It was Disney's first "Star Wars" movie after purchasing Lucasfilm for $4 billion. It was also the first movie in the franchise to arrive since 2005's "Revenge of the Sith." There was a lot riding on it. Eventual Oscar-winner Brie Larson auditioned for all of the new "Star Wars" movies, as did many other actresses who were hoping to join a galaxy far, far away.

Cooke further revealed that her audition didn't exactly go well, which is why she didn't get the part.