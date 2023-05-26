Yellowjackets Star Courtney Eaton Was Almost Rey In Star Wars

This article references moments from "Yellowjackets" season 2 episode 8.

Dear Lord, I am offering up this prayer to you: thank you for keeping Courtney Eaton off the hamster wheel of diminishing returns that is mega-franchise fame. Hallelujah!

You may be aware that as of today, the hit Showtime series "Yellowjackets" has completed its second season. People died and people cried, and now we have to wait at least a year, though likely longer due to the refusal of the AMPTP to end the WGA writers' strike, for a third season. So be it: solidarity with the writers! And anyway, there are two silver linings. One, the cast may be able to get a modicum of rest after what anyone who watched this past season knows must have been an intensely grueling shoot. Two, for the fans, there's an Everest-sized mountain of interviews the extensive cast gave over the course of season 2's run that we can all bide our time catching up with.

Take a recent conversation that Interview set up between Courtney Eaton, who plays teen Lottie, and Simone Kessell, who plays her adult counterpart. The finale left Eaton and Kessell's Lotties on wildly divergent paths, with her teenage incarnation shifting out of the spiritual spotlight and hopefully buying herself some time to recuperate from the brutalizing events of season two. Kessell's adult incarnation, however, is left spiraling into a void of paranoia and psychic dislocation. In the interview, the actresses got to catch up about their twin arcs, the jarring experience of watching scenes with completed CGI and ADR, and the roles that got away. One of Eaton's constitutes a real sliding doors moment in the young actress' career, one that, thank goodness, ended up diverting her away from the crumbling fount of franchise excess and toward Lottie, a role that any actor at the outset of their career would kill for.