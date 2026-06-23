House Of The Dragon Showrunner Explains Why Two Characters Were Cut From The Battle Of The Gullet

Halt! This article contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" Season 3 Episode 1, "Salt and Sea, Fire and Blood."

Many minor details tend to get overlooked in the midst of a massive naval engagement likes the Battle of the Gullet, but "House of the Dragon" fans will have noticed two of its most glaring omissions. We've covered the many changes that the Season 3 premiere made to "Fire & Blood," author George R.R. Martin's original novel that (broadly) chronicles the events of the Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons. One of the biggest would have to be the complete absence of Rhaenyra Targaryen's (Emma D'Arcy) two youngest sons: Aegon III (styled Aegon the Younger, to differentiate between Tom Glynn-Carney's deposed King Aegon II) and Viserys II.

Just how important a change is this? In the official canon, these young princelings are sent away to safety on a ship to Pentos. Unfortunately, they're caught by the invading Triarchy navy, and the disappearance of Viserys adds an extra layer of tragedy on top of the traumatizing death of Jace. In the show, cutting out this subplot inevitably makes the military engagement significantly less personal and high-stakes for Team Black.

Still, "House of the Dragon" showrunner Ryan Condal has his reasons. While speaking to IGN (via Total Film), the writer revealed that it had to do with compressing the timeline in Season 1 and the realities of working with much younger actors. As he explained: