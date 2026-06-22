House Of The Dragon Season 3: How [SPOILER] Feels About The Big Premiere Death

Don't request your riding leathers if you haven't watched the Season 3 premiere of "House of the Dragon," "Salt and Sea, Fire and Blood." Spoilers ahead!

Anyone who ever watched "Game of Thrones," the first HBO series set in author George R.R. Martin's fictional world of Westeros, knows how dangerous it is to get attached to any of the characters in this universe. To that end, let's bid farewell to Harry Collett's Prince Jacaerys "Jace" Velaryon, who meets a bitter end in the Season 3 premiere of "House of the Dragon."

During the Season 1 finale of the first major spin-off and prequel to "Game of Thrones," the self-proclaimed queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) is devastated to learn that her son Lucerys Velaryon (Elliott Grihault) died during a battle on dragonback. Now, she's lost Luke's older brother, too. In the Season 3 premiere, titled "Salt and Sea, Fire and Blood," Jace, Rhaenyra, and the rest of the Black faction learn that ships belonging to their ally Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) are under attack. Rhaenyra immediately decides to board her own dragon, Syrax, but before she can even leave her chambers, Jace orders one of her soldiers to lock the door and prevent her from going into battle, and he heads out on his dragon, Vermax, alongside his betrothed (and step-sister) Baela Targaryen (Bethany Anthonia) on her steed, Moondancer.

Unfortunately for Jace, he's killed by enemy forces in the Battle of the Gullet ... but Collett is cool with it. "I'm so happy with how it turned out," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "It's such a cool way to go. It's not just brushed under the carpet. It's very impactful, in such a great and epic episode. What a heroic death he gets to have. It's not just some boring death. I'm very happy with it."