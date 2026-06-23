5 Fantasy Books Every George R. R. Martin Fan Should Read At Least Once

It's no understatement to say that George R. R. Martin is the most influential fantasy author alive. Martin is not only a fantasy author, granted — most of his novels and short stories are science fiction, and his second novel, "Fevre Dream," is historical fiction about vampires in the Antebellum South. But even though his work spans genres, Westeros will go down as his most remembered literary creation.

Time Magazine called Martin "The American Tolkien" in 2005, and this was before HBO made "Game of Thrones" into an international phenomenon that upended non-nerds' expectations of what epic fantasy can be. Pick up any dark fantasy book written after 2011, and you'll doubtlessly find at least a few notes from Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire."

The elephant in the room that will compromise Martin's legacy, of course, is that the song still remains unfinished. Only five books of the planned seven have been published, and with each passing year, it looks less and less likely Martin will complete his saga. The best solace readers can take is not to wait, but to instead find a new book to fall in love with. Think of Martin's own words: "A reader lives a thousand lives before he dies."

But where to start? Here are five books (many of which begin the series themselves) that offer the same blend of witty, sexy, political, and bloody dark fantasy that Martin writes.