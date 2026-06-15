Interview With The Vampire Fans Have To Read This Dark Fantasy Book Trilogy

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"Interview with the Vampire," now retitled "The Vampire Lestat," has returned on AMC, offering fans another bite. Anne Rice's original "Vampire Chronicles" series is 13 books long, and "Interview"/"Lestat" showrunner Rolin Jones said in 2022 that AMC intends to adapt all of them (via Syfy).

But if 13 books still aren't enough of Rice's sexy bloodsuckers for you, you've got vampire book options aplenty. There's George R. R. Martin's "Fevre Dream," set on a Mississippi steamboat in the 1850s that might remind of the New Orleans-set chapters of "Interview." Martin wants Guillermo del Toro to make "Fevre Dream" into a movie, but don't hold your breath to read it.

One of the best recent vampire books is Jay Kristoff's dark fantasy trilogy, "Empire of the Vampire," which wrapped in 2025 with the finale "Empire of the Dawn." Kristoff's previous fantasy trilogy, "Nevernight," was set in a fantastical version of the Roman Empire where the sun never set. For his "Vampire" trilogy, he flipped that exactly. In the country Elidaen, after "Daysdeath," it is always night. Without the sun to hold vampires back, they've shifted from predators to conquerors.

Kristoff's lead is famed vampire hunter Gabriel de Leon, a "Paleblood" or dhampir (the son of a human mother and vampire father). He's a hero whose feats are worthy of his leonine name, part of the "Silversaint" holy order... but when the books begin, he's already lost. His order and friends are all exterminated, and he sits locked in the dungeon of vampire empress Margot Chastain. One of her servants, Jean-François, ask Gabriel to recount his life story before it ends in execution.

Anne Rice defined modern vampire literature, and Kristoff nicks her first book's framing device of a (half) vampire and an interviewer.