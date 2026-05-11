One Of The Best Horror Novels In Recent Memory Is Begging For A Movie Adaptation

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Two genres that do not intersect often enough are horror and medieval-set fantasy. The Dark Ages, a time of superstition where violence and danger prowled through villages and woods every day, is a perfect setting for spooky stories. Some of the best cooked pudding with proof of this is Christopher Buehlman's novel "Between Two Fires," an odyssey through medieval France beset by the Black Plague and demons alike. And it needs to be adapted to film.

Set in 1348 AD, "Between Two Fires" follows disgraced knight turned brigand Thomas. He has a chance meeting with a little girl named Delphine (when he stops the band's less honorable members from raping her), who claims she can see holy visions. A bemused Thomas, unsure if she's a witch or a prophet, sets out on a quest to bring Delphine to the holy city Avignon, seat of the Pope. ("The Pope held audiences between two fires to burn off pestilential air.")

First published in 2012, "Between Two Fires" spent over a decade slowly rising from obscurity into a best-seller and modern classic; a new hardcover edition, with fresh cover art, was released in 2026. In a foreword for the 2026 edition, author Joe Hill speculated a key reason for the novel's new popularity is that, after the COVID-19 pandemic, readers can now relate to living in a plague-filled world. As Hill also notes, though, there's more to the novel's endurance than that.

Buehlman's prose in "Between Two Fires" is witty (though without any snark or self-deprecation) and vivid with detail; it's both a joy and a terror to watch him paint his world and its characters with his words. Readers have certainly taken notice of "Between Two Fires," and the book's epic quest of redemption — and infernal monsters — should call out to Hollywood, as well.