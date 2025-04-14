Sean Bean And Eddie Redmayne's Forgotten Historical Horror Movie Is Finding Fans On Max

The streaming movie charts are often full of amusing surprises. Sometimes, films that have been largely ignored for a decade or longer suddenly rocket their way into the top 10. The cause for their resurgence is usually directly attributable to something going on in the world: the movie could feature a newly minted movie star in an early role (either that or possess subject matter that is similar to a film that is raking in the dough at the box office). The death of a major filmmaker or actor is also a big driver of views, as we recently saw with the late, great Gene Hackman.

One of the biggest viewing swings of the 2020s thus far came at the start of the decade when the Covid-19 lockdown inspired millions of frightened, sheltering-in-place streaming subscribers to watch Steven Soderbergh's 2011 pandemic classic "Contagion." It was the right movie at the right time for numerous reasons: Its depiction of a pandemic response was remarkably accurate (though the virus in the film was fortunately far deadlier than Covid proved to be), the misinformation-spreading vlogger played by Jude Law accurately predicted the hay that would be made by conspiracy theorists hawking miracle cures and treatments, and, most importantly, it gave viewers hope that, when the world's most brilliant scientists have their backs pinned to the wall, they'll come through for humanity.

Alas, a depressingly large chunk of humanity isn't always grateful for the profound public service provided by people of good faith who know 1000% more than they do on any given subject. These are the types of people who get their news from dodgy Facebook memes and some know-nothing jagoff who rose to national celebrity by goading people into eating insects for prize money. And one of the most disastrously ridiculous causes they've rallied around over the last 20 years is the wholly counterfactual anti-vaccination movement. Now that one of the most vocal anti-vax advocates has been appointed to head the United States' Department of Health and Services, people might be morbidly looking to movies about outbreaks that aren't quelled by science. I think that's why a 2010 action-horror film starring Eddie Redmayne and Sean Bean is currently drawing eyeballs on Max.