George R.R. Martin Hopes Guillermo Del Toro Adapts His Underrated Vampire Novel

In adapting "Frankenstein," filmmaker Guillermo del Toro caught his white whale. He's now said "Frankenstein" is the capstone to his "blessed enterprise moved by love upon love upon love for monsters," and now he's ready to try something new. But there's at least one person who'd want to woo del Toro back to the world of horror and monsters: George R. R. Martin, author of "A Song of Ice and Fire."

While Martin is going to be most remembered for his stories set in Westeros, he had a long writing career before "A Game of Thrones" hit bookstore shelves in 1996. In an exclusive interview with Collider in 2025, Martin said that "maybe his favorite child" is his second solo-authored novel, 1982's "Fevre Dream." Set in 1857, the book follows a steamboat man named Abner Marsh. While traveling the Mississippi River on his boat, the Fevre Dream, Marsh discovers his business partner Joshua York and several passengers are vampires.

Martin, who wants to write the potential "Fevre Dream" movie himself, told Collider he's met with a few filmmakers about adapting the book. One of them is Guillermo del Toro. In a 2024 interview with Winter Is Coming dot net (a "Game of Thrones" inspired pop culture site), Martin recounted:

"[Del Toro] loves ['Fevre Dream'], he says he wants to do it ... but he doesn't want to do it now. He always has this project first and that project first, and then this other project. But eventually he'll do 'Fevre Dream,' if he lives that long and I live that long and movies live that long."

Indeed, del Toro's list of unmade projects is long, from an H.P. Lovecraft's "At The Mountains of Madness" movie to a live-action series of the horror-thriller manga, "Monster" by Naoki Urasawa.