It's folly to claim there's only one central theme in a text as mythic as "Frankenstein," but the most tempting simplification is that it's a story about parenthood. Author Mary Shelley's baby daughter, Clara, died days after being born in 1815. Shelley's grief spun a tale of conquering death.

Victor Frankenstein builds a new life, literally, but abandons his creation at his "birth" because of his frightening appearance. The Creature enters into the world unloved, rejected like no child should be, and comes to desire revenge on his creator for beginning his cursed life. As the Creature (Jacob Elordi) tells his father (Oscar Isaac) in Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" film: "I demand a single grace from you. If you are not to award me love then I will indulge in rage."

Now, del Toro's "Frankenstein" softens the "Monster" to hammer in that the one deserving of that description is Victor Frankenstein. Yet the movie remains focused on parenthood. Unlike the novel, it looks back a generation. Victor's own father, Baron Leopold Frankenstein (Charles Dance), is a cold man who demands greatness from his son but shows him no love. One scene shows that Leopold strikes Victor with a stick whenever the boy falters in his medical studies.

In the making-of book "Frankenstein: Written and Directed by Guillermo del Toro," del Toro said he only showed Baron Frankenstein's physical abuse once due to some wisdom from Paul Schrader's "American Gigolo." An early two-minute montage shows male escort Julian Kay (Richard Gere) getting dressed, laying outfits out and singing along to "The Love I Saw in You Was Just a Mirage." Pull off one moment (Julian getting dressed, or Baron Frankenstein striking his son) right and it tells you there have been many similar moments in a character's life.