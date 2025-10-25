The 12 Best Fantasy Books Of All Time, Ranked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The beautiful thing about speculative fiction is that, in the manner of a magical artifact or a talented shapeshifter, it can take any form. Much like the best sci-fi books of all time, the greatest fantasy books cover a wide ground spanning centuries, countless languages, myriad subgenres, and pretty much the entire globe.

Naturally, a list of the best fantasy literature throughout history would need to get into the hundreds to even begin to be truly comprehensive. But we might as well start here. The works ranked below (including series and standalone novels, as befits the genre) are all not just hugely important, innovative, and influential staples of different eras in the fantasy fiction canon, but also, at the simplest level, incredible reads — works of drama, comedy, mystery and adventure that demonstrate how far imagination put to paper can go.

Here are what we deem the 12 best fantasy books of all time.