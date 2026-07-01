What's The Song Jubilee Plays In X-Men '97 Season 2?

Spoilers for "X-Men '97" Season 2, Episode 2 to follow.

After a season premiere following the X-Men to the far future, "X-Men '97" Season 2, Episode 2, "A Force to be Reckoned With," returns to the present. In the X-Men's absence, government-sponsored mutant team X-Factor has been gathering up mutants, supposedly for their own protection. Jubilee (Holly Chou) and Sunspot (Gui Agustini), some of the only X-Men left in the 1990s, sign up with Cable's (Chris Potter) new team, X-Force, and butt heads with X-Factor.

After X-Factor captures Jubilee, she manages to sway the team's Polaris (Carolina Ravassa), a former X-Man. Polaris wants to protect mutants and, she realizes, X-Factor has strayed from that. Freed by Polaris, Jubilee goes to work liberating X-Factor's mutant prisoners — and selects just the right song for the occasion.

Jubilee, equipped with her headphones, roller skates, and bubblegum, fights X-Factor's armed guards while playing Veruca Salt's "Volcano Girls." Named after the spoiled rich girl from "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," Veruca Salt is an alt rock band led by co-vocalists and guitarists Nina Gordon and Louise Post. "Volcano Girls" is a single off their second album, "Eight Arms to Hold You," released in 1997 and with an accompanying music video. (For some extra Marvelous fun, there's a track called "Spiderman '79" on that album.)

A refrain in "Volcano Girls," heard loudly in this scene, creates a lyrical loop: "Go I don't wanna go I don't wanna go." That defiant but upbeat and catchy sound shows why "Volcano Girls" is a perfect pick for this scene and "X-Men '97." The song — indeed, early Veruca Salt as a whole — fits Jubilee, the youngest and hippest of the X-Men. It doesn't hurt that it's literally from 1997, too.