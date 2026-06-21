5 Acclaimed Sci-Fi Franchises That Deserve A Comeback

Science fiction is pretty unquestionably the most popular genre in cinema history. "Avatar" became the biggest box office hit of all time (twice, technically). Meanwhile, "Avatar: The Way of Water" is the third-biggest, with "Avengers: Endgame" sitting right in the middle of those films. Indeed, the list of the highest-grossing movies ever is dominated by sci-fi. Part of that is because the genre is pretty malleable and lends itself to all sorts of storytelling. It also lends itself to the sort of spectacle that the masses generally want from blockbusters, paving the way for potential franchises.

Sci-fi doesn't have to be big, mind you. There are plenty of low-budget sci-fi movies that have made millions and turned out quite spectacular, ranging from "The Terminator" to "Chronicle." Yet, for as much as Hollywood tends to be obsessed with franchises, there are certain properties that end up getting left behind or abandoned before their potential can be fully realized. But just because that's the way things are doesn't mean that's the way it should be.

To be sure, there are plenty of sci-fi franchises that deserve to make a comeback. Today, we're going to look at a handful of these properties that have been met with acclaim, be it during their initial release or upon being re-evaluated years later, and humbly suggest to Hollywood at large that it's high time they return to the screen. Let's get into it.