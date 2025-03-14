A New Starship Troopers Movie Is Happening With A Veteran Sci-Fi Director

In 1997, director Paul Verhoeven and screenwriter Edward Neumeier, the makers of 1987's "RoboCop," reteamed to make "Starship Troopers," a satirical take on Robert A. Heinlein's 1959 novel. "Starship Troopers" takes place in a future where Earth has, for many decades, been at war with giant, intelligent insects from a distant planet. Human society, however, has devolved into a fascist state, and people have all become empty-headed, fist-pumping propaganda vehicles. Media has become bite-sized, and in-your-face. It's no coincidence that the humans are all wearing very Nazi-like uniforms by the film's end.

"Starship Troopers" wasn't fully appreciated in 1997. It got mostly negative reviews, and many critics didn't seem to pick up on its more satirical elements. It was also only a modest hit, making $121 million on a $100 million budget (sizable at the time). Since then, however, it found its audience, proliferating on home video and on the midnight movie circuit. Its critical reappraisal has found many calling it one of the better sci-fi movies of its decade. Many feel they can now place "Starship Troopers" alongside "RoboCop."

The film spawned an animated TV series adaptation in 2000, two straight-to-video sequels in 2004 and 2005 (both written by Neumeier), and two anime spin-offs, from 2012 and 2017. It hasn't been a lucrative blockbuster franchise by any means — the DTV movies were only made for a few million dollars each — but people recall the 1997 film with fondness.

Which is why this may be happening: The Hollywood Reporter says Neill Blomkamp, the director of "District 9," "Chappie," and "Gran Turismo," will be making a new film version of "Starship Troopers." His goal is to adapt Heinlein's original novel more closely, and not necessarily remake Verhoeven's film.