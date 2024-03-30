The Correct Order To Watch The Starship Troopers Movies

"Starship Troopers" was not a big hit when it arrived in 1997, and many audiences didn't know what to make of the darkly satirical tone created by "RoboCop" filmmaker Paul Verhoeven. In the years since its release, however, Verhoeven's violent, funny, action-packed sci-fi flick has been re-evaluated and become both a cult classic and a movie that some people still don't understand.

Adapted from Robert A. Heinlein's novel (but adapted in a cheeky, almost mocking way), "Starship Troopers" follows a group of youngsters who get swept up in being soldiers when alien bugs attack Earth. Of course, the war ends up being hell, and many of these fresh young faces are cut down in increasingly nasty ways. And then, just in case all of the satire went over your head, Verhoeven ends things by having Neil Patrick Harris show up dressed in a Nazi uniform.

Would you like to know more?

Well, how about this: did you know there were two live-action sequels to "Starship Troopers"? And then there were two animated sequels as well? If you didn't, I'm not surprised — these follow-up films did not have the impact of the original, and the sequels went direct to video instead of hitting theaters. But now that you know there are multiple "Starship Troopers" movies, you might be wondering: where should I start? What order should I watch them in? Does it even matter? Well, we're here to help.