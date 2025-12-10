Sci-Fi Cult Classic Event Horizon Is Finally Getting A Sequel - But Not The Way You Think

It took nearly 30 years, but sci-fi cult favorite "Event Horizon" is finally getting a sequel. Now, before anyone gets too excited, Paramount Pictures isn't making a new movie (yet). However, the folks at IDW Publishing are continuing the story of director Paul W.S. Anderson's hellish trip to space in comic book form. Get ready for "Event Horizon: Inferno."

As was first reported by Collider, writer Christian Ward and artist Rob Carey are telling us what happened after the events of 1997's "Event Horizon," arguably one of the best sci-fi/horror movies ever made. The original film picked up in 2040 and focused on a rescue crew tasked with investigating the mysterious reappearance of a spaceship that had been lost for seven years. Now? Ward and Carey are taking us 200 years into the future. We've got cover art for the book to check out below. The synopsis for the comic series reads as follows:

"In 2040, the starship Event Horizon disappeared. Seven years later, it returned possessed by a demonic entity. After murdering its rescue crew, it was blown in half, with the front of the ship left yearning for its heart: a gravity drive designed for interdimensional travel. Two hundred years later, a billionaire brings his own private star fleet to the wreckage around Neptune. He's heard stories of the Event Horizon and will gleefully sacrifice any number of employees to uncover its secrets!"

IDW

It may not be a movie, but this is nothing to sneeze at. "Star Wars: Darth Vader" is a tremendous addition to that universe, and it's a comic book. Tons of franchises have made use of the medium of comics to tell stories that wouldn't have otherwise been possible. This is just the latest example. And when it works, it can work exceedingly well.