Sam Rockwell's 2026 Time Travel Sci-Fi Thriller Is A Must-Watch On Hulu
Earlier this year, filmmaker Gore Verbinski returned from an unjustified trip to director's jail (following 2016's unnerving and tragically underseen horror flick "A Cure for Wellness") and delivered one of the most scathingly anti-AI works of art in years ... only for audiences to let it fall by the wayside. "Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die" lived up to its offbeat title upon its release as a sci-fi romp blending time-travel elements, a premise straight out of "Groundhog Day," and some startlingly dark social commentary that still ranks among the most surreal things I've seen in a movie theater in some time. Unfortunately, the refreshingly original and gonzo film was a victim of ever-shifting moviegoing habits and some stiff box office competition in the form of "Wuthering Heights" during its unenviable February debut.
Luckily, audiences now have the chance to right this terrible wrong. As of June 17, 2026, "Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die" is now streaming on Hulu, and the service's subscribers would be well advised to seek this one out. Starring Sam Rockwell as the mysterious (and unnamed) Man from the Future, the movie kicks off with an opening scene for the ages and never lets up from there. As seen in its various apocalyptic-themed trailers, it all starts with our wild-eyed lead actor holding an entire Los Angeles diner hostage as he attempts to explain his mission from the future to save the world. After he recruits his team of unlikely heroes (including Asim Chaudhry, Juno Temple, Michael Peña, Zazie Beetz, and Haley Lu Richardson), things get much headier and more outlandish from there.
You might not see the film's ultimate destination coming, but trust us when we say the journey is a memorable one every step of the way.
Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die is the darkest, funniest, and most surprising anti-AI movie of 2026
Look, folks, I'm just gonna say it: AI sucks, and I'm fed up with how much it's getting pushed on us from every corner. Gore Verbinski clearly agrees, and "Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die" is the natural result of years of anti-AI frustration with this unending obsession. In that sense, it couldn't be more ideally-timed for our ongoing dystopia — even if it shouldn't have taken close to a full decade for the "Pirates of the Caribbean" filmmaker to bring his latest movie across the finish line. Still, that at least helps imbue this film with a sense of urgency, creativity, and ambition that matches the energy of the action on screen. Those checking this one out for the first time may come away surprised by just how biting (and hilarious) the movie's themes really are.
More so, this is a film with a broad range of topics on its mind. There's the AI of it all, of course, as Sam Rockwell's time-traveling weirdo protagonist sounds the alarm on a powerful threat that's still in its most nascent stage — but soon won't be any longer in just a mere handful of hours. But the neatly-segmented script also tackles all sorts of other relevant subjects, with various chapters following different characters in the lead-up to how they wind up in that fateful diner. School shootings, doom-scrolling Gen Z-ers, and the all-too-real dangers of substituting human connection with a digital one are just some of what gets addressed over the course of this zany adventure.
Rest assured, if you have a Hulu subscription and a little over two hours to kill, "Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die" is your next must-watch.