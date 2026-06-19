Sam Rockwell's 2026 Time Travel Sci-Fi Thriller Is A Must-Watch On Hulu

Earlier this year, filmmaker Gore Verbinski returned from an unjustified trip to director's jail (following 2016's unnerving and tragically underseen horror flick "A Cure for Wellness") and delivered one of the most scathingly anti-AI works of art in years ... only for audiences to let it fall by the wayside. "Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die" lived up to its offbeat title upon its release as a sci-fi romp blending time-travel elements, a premise straight out of "Groundhog Day," and some startlingly dark social commentary that still ranks among the most surreal things I've seen in a movie theater in some time. Unfortunately, the refreshingly original and gonzo film was a victim of ever-shifting moviegoing habits and some stiff box office competition in the form of "Wuthering Heights" during its unenviable February debut.

Luckily, audiences now have the chance to right this terrible wrong. As of June 17, 2026, "Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die" is now streaming on Hulu, and the service's subscribers would be well advised to seek this one out. Starring Sam Rockwell as the mysterious (and unnamed) Man from the Future, the movie kicks off with an opening scene for the ages and never lets up from there. As seen in its various apocalyptic-themed trailers, it all starts with our wild-eyed lead actor holding an entire Los Angeles diner hostage as he attempts to explain his mission from the future to save the world. After he recruits his team of unlikely heroes (including Asim Chaudhry, Juno Temple, Michael Peña, Zazie Beetz, and Haley Lu Richardson), things get much headier and more outlandish from there.

You might not see the film's ultimate destination coming, but trust us when we say the journey is a memorable one every step of the way.