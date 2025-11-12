Sam Rockwell Fights A Sci-Fi Apocalypse In Gore Verbinski's Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die Trailer
AI has become inescapable these days, with every app, search engine, and internet browser overloading us with pop-ups of why their new AI enhancement/assistant/plagiarism machine is something we just can't live without. In reality, AI is being shoved down all of our throats because a bunch of billionaire weirdos invested an insane amount of money into it and desperately need to convince us that they didn't bet on a lemon. Our favorite movies are already being butchered by AI, human beings are losing their jobs to AI, and a completely AI-generated nightmare moonlighting as an "actress" is allegedly on the verge of legitimate agency representation.
The force-feeding of AI is an obnoxious intrusion at best, and giving people AI-induced psychosis at worst. It would also be a lot more manageable if there weren't already so many instances in fictional storytelling exploring the countless ways AI is going to bring about the end of humanity. I mean, the "Terminator" franchise has spent over 40 years with six movies, a live-action TV series, and a fantastic anime, all with the message "DO NOT TRUST THE ROBOTS!" for crying out loud.
If only someone from the future, maybe someone with the charisma of an actor like, say, Sam Rockwell, could come back to warn us of the hell that awaits if we become dependent on AI. Well, the likelihood of that happening is slim to none, but at least we have the return of Gore Verbinski with his sci-fi apocalypse film "Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die" to hold us over. We may be a few months away from the end of the year, but 2026 already looks awfully promising if this is what's coming on February 13, 2026.
New Gore Verbinski? Oh, we are so back
Sam Rockwell plays Man From the Future, a man, well, claiming to be from the future who shows up at Norm's Restaurant in Los Angeles to recruit a ragtag group of unlikely heroes to help him save the world from becoming his future — a self-described "nightmare apocalypse" — where everyone is despondent and completely glued to their VR headsets. Who's joining him? Who's ready to save the future? According to this new trailer, joining Rockwell on his mind-bending sci-fi journey is a stellar ensemble cast including Haley Lu Richardson, Michael Peña, Zazie Beetz, Asim Chaudhry, Tom Taylor, and Juno Temple. The revolution begins tonight indeed!
"Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die" had its world premiere as a secret screening at Fantastic Fest 2025, where /Film's own Rafael Motamayor was blessed by the movie gods with the opportunity to check it out, and gave it an 8 out of 10. Verbinski hasn't made a film since 2016's "A Cure for Wellness," a creepy psychological thriller that marked his return to horror after franchise hits like the first three "Pirates of the Caribbean" films. But "Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die" looks like a zany good time and the exact kind of film we need right now. Maybe this time the anti-AI message will stick.
"Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die" is due out in theaters on February 13, 2026.