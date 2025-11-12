Sam Rockwell Fights A Sci-Fi Apocalypse In Gore Verbinski's Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die Trailer

AI has become inescapable these days, with every app, search engine, and internet browser overloading us with pop-ups of why their new AI enhancement/assistant/plagiarism machine is something we just can't live without. In reality, AI is being shoved down all of our throats because a bunch of billionaire weirdos invested an insane amount of money into it and desperately need to convince us that they didn't bet on a lemon. Our favorite movies are already being butchered by AI, human beings are losing their jobs to AI, and a completely AI-generated nightmare moonlighting as an "actress" is allegedly on the verge of legitimate agency representation.

The force-feeding of AI is an obnoxious intrusion at best, and giving people AI-induced psychosis at worst. It would also be a lot more manageable if there weren't already so many instances in fictional storytelling exploring the countless ways AI is going to bring about the end of humanity. I mean, the "Terminator" franchise has spent over 40 years with six movies, a live-action TV series, and a fantastic anime, all with the message "DO NOT TRUST THE ROBOTS!" for crying out loud.

If only someone from the future, maybe someone with the charisma of an actor like, say, Sam Rockwell, could come back to warn us of the hell that awaits if we become dependent on AI. Well, the likelihood of that happening is slim to none, but at least we have the return of Gore Verbinski with his sci-fi apocalypse film "Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die" to hold us over. We may be a few months away from the end of the year, but 2026 already looks awfully promising if this is what's coming on February 13, 2026.