Sugar Season 2 Raises A Serious Question About That Bizarre Season 1 Twist

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for "Sugar" Season 1 and the Season 2 premiere.

If you were one of the lucky viewers watching "Sugar" from its initial release in 2024, congrats on getting to experience one of the biggest, wildest, most creative twists in recent memory firsthand. The Apple series presented itself as a fairly straightforward neo-noir detective show, starring Colin Farrell as our traditionally tortured private investigator John Sugar with an endearing obsession over movies, his gorgeous 1966 Corvette Sting Ray (as explored in more depth here by writer/gearhead Priscilla Page), and his adopted dog. It wasn't until about halfway through the season that creator Mark Protosevich (along with co-showrunners Simon Kinberg and Sam Catlin) dropped that bomb on us: The man we thought of as Sugar was actually a shape-shifting, blue-skinned extraterrestrial hiding out on Earth. You know, as one does.

That bizarre, out-of-left-field choice singlehandedly reshaped "Sugar" from a seemingly standard (though tremendously well-shot) mystery series into a sci-fi story with global (galactic?) implications moving forward ... until the Season 2 premiere, titled "Home Away from Home," takes another unexpected swerve. When we last saw Sugar, he had elected to stay behind on Earth while the rest of his people made their getaway (thus giving up on ever seeing his home world again) in order to continue his search for his missing sister Djen (Maeve Whalen). Within the first 10 minutes of the new season, however, the episode establishes that his search for Djen was a dead end (quite literally, as the only lead into her kidnapping dies in his arms), and Sugar resigns himself to a lonely existence in Los Angeles as a sad-sack PI.

This status quo reset can't help but make us wonder whether that alien twist was really worth it after all.