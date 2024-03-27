Film Fans Must Watch Sugar, A Noir Love Letter And Killer Colin Farrell Showcase

Pop quiz: Which of these Apple TV+ shows is real? "Dear Edward," "Acapulco," "Liason," or "Swagger?" Trick question — the answer is all of them. I'm not trying to dunk on those specific shows, just illustrating the point that since Apple TV+ is still not a super heavy hitter in the streaming game, a lot of great stuff can easily fall through the cracks. But if you like compelling television, you won't want the new series "Sugar" to fall through the cracks.

Created by Mark Protosevich ("I Am Legend," "The Cell") and executive produced and frequently directed by Fernando Meirelles ("City of God," "The Constant Gardener"), the series is a noir mystery starring Colin Farrell as John Sugar, a private investigator who is tasked with tracking down a missing girl in Los Angeles. You've seen that premise a thousand times in movies featuring guys like Humphrey Bogart, Robert Mitchum, and Dana Andrews. But "Sugar" not only welcomes those comparisons, it actively embraces them by adding a new flavor to this familiar trope: John Sugar is a film fanatic, regularly talking about his love of cinema, and the show actively engages with the history of the noir genre by employing a unique editing structure which occasionally crosscuts between Sugar's investigation and clips from classic noir movies where characters are performing similar actions.

The second episode, for example, begins with that memorable shot from the beginning of "Sunset Boulevard" looking up at Joe Gillis' body floating in a swimming pool, and then cuts to a similar shot of John Sugar swimming in a pool at his hotel. All genre shows are in conversation with the projects that have come before, but "Sugar" incorporates that conversation into its own text.