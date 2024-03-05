Colin Farrell's TV Year Kicks Off With The Trailer For Sugar, His Apple TV+ Noir Drama

Since he made his Hollywood debut in the 2000 Vietnam War drama "Tigerland," Colin Farrell's career has had some downs ("Alexander," "Daredevil,") and some ups (especially his collaborations with director Martin McDonagh, like the 2008 career-shifter "In Bruges" and 2022's critical darling "The Banshees of Inisherin"). All in all, though, he's largely outgrown his 2000s playboy reputation and is deservedly recognized as one of the best movie stars we've got. Farrell's got the eloquent soul of an artist, the way only an Irishman does.

After Farrell's earlier and fruitless efforts to be an action hero (I'm looking at you, 2012's "Total Recall"), he's learned to not let his occasional franchise gigs distract him from more personal work. Not all his work is on film either. In 2024, he'll be returning to television with two crime drama roles.

He plays Oz Cobblepot in the Max series "Penguin," spinning out of his supporting role in 2022's "The Batman." Before he returns onscreen as the Penguin, though, he's going to star in (and executive produce) "Sugar" for competing streaming service Apple TV+.

"Sugar" was created by screenwriter Mark Protosevich ("I Am Legend") and directed by both Fernando Meirelles ("City of God") and prolific TV director Adam Arkin ("Justified"). Described as blending science-fiction with film noir, Farrell plays Los Angeles private investigator John Sugar. Sugar is investigating the disappearance of a young woman, Olivia Siegel, the granddaughter of Hollywood producer Jonathan Siegel (James Cromwell).

Get a sweet sample of "Sugar" with the series' first trailer above.