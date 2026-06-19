Project Hail Mary Author Andy Weir Took One Cool Prop Home From The Movie's Set

Aside from the lifetime of sweet, sweet residual checks, consider this the best part of being the original author behind a breakout blockbuster hit: walking away with a prized prop as a memento. The release of "Project Hail Mary" was a success story in every sense of the phrase, sweeping up moviegoers in the collective hype of space exploration and delivering a refreshingly optimistic answer to the question of whether life is out there — which is clearly lingering throughout the year, considering the interest and box-office potential surrounding Steven Spielberg's "Disclosure Day."

But while the rest of us will remember the joyous bromance between Rocky (James Ortiz) and Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling), "Project Hail Mary" novelist and producer/science consultant Andy Weir has something much cooler and more tangible to hang his hat on.

With a movie like this, one can imagine all sorts of fun possibilities for keepsakes or souvenirs from the set of "Project Hail Mary." Maybe that glorious, comfy-looking, fox-themed cardigan that Gosling gets to wear in so many scenes? How about Ryland's crochet hacky sack shaped like Earth that plays an unexpectedly emotional role later in the film? Heck, since we know that the lovable extraterrestrial was a practical creation, why not Rocky himself?

As it so happens, Weir came away with something much nerdier. In an interview with Space.com, the author revealed that he opted for a few leftover props: