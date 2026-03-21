What Is Project Hail Mary's Xenonite? Rocky's Sci-Fi Construction Material Explained

Spoilers ahead for the book and movie versions of "Project Hail Mary."

In "Project Hail Mary," both Rocky (James Ortiz) and Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) bring unique strengths from their home planets of Erid and Earth, respectively. One of Rocky's biggest assets is xenonite. The Eridian uses the nearly universal construction material throughout the story. It's the raw ingredient for his ship, his tunnels, and basically anything else Rocky and Grace need. But what is it? How does author Andy Weir explain xenonite in his the novel?

The first time we see xenonite in the story is in the massive form of Rocky's ship, the Blip-A. We get an up close view when Grace receives a cylinder made of xenonite that's shot over to the Hail Mary as a sort of first contact welcoming gift. He conducts some experiments to see what it's made of, and the baffling answer he gets is xenon.

Why is that weird? Because xenon isn't a made-up alien element. It's the real-life element 54 or "Xe" (for all of you out there who can get their hands on a periodic table of elements). The crazy part is, in real life, Xenon is a noble gas. That means it is an ultra-stable element that doesn't tend to react with anything else. Obviously, in "Project Hail Mary," xenon is more than a gas. It has been extrapolated into a fictionalized version of the element that is mixed into solid compounds. Those compounds are a mysterious mixture of xenon and other ingredients, which gives the Eridians access to a swath of different kinds of xenon-based materials.