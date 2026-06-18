One Of Jim Carrey's Biggest Box Office Hits Is Getting A Sequel, But Will It Work?

For so many of us, the Christmas holiday is a season about warmth, charity, and togetherness. However, for a disturbingly large number of people, it also seems to be about watching Christine Baranski get all horned up for the Grinch. For those in the latter camp, prepare to get horned up yourself, as The Hollywood Reporter revealed today that producer Brian Grazer, director Ron Howard, and star Jim Carrey are all officially in talks to make a sequel to 2000's "How the Grinch Stole Christmas." That's right, Howard's most horrific cinematic achievement until "Hillbilly Elegy" is getting a part two!

There are various reasons for this, the primary one being that the original film was one of Carrey's biggest box office hits, grossing $351 million on a $123 million budget. It's also inexplicably enjoyed a steady popularity amongst those who first saw it at a tender age, imprinting upon Carrey's fuzzy green monstrosity like Jacob and Renesmee in "Breaking Dawn." To those of us whose frontal lobes were already fairly developed by our first viewing, this adoration comes as a bit of a shock, as Howard's film is filled with more eldritch horrors than your average Lovecraft adaptation.

Still, the bizarre love for the 2000 "Grinch" is not what we're here to decipher. The more pressing question is: just what the heck will this sequel be about? The Grinch already stole Christmas once, and seemed to be cool with the holiday and the citizens of Whoville at the end of the film. It's not like Dr. Seuss, who wrote the original 1957 children's book, penned any sequels. Whatever Howard and company have cooking isn't yet clear, but it seems like the clearest way forward is for them to lean into the skid, get weird, and let Carrey loose once again.