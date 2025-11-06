A Classic Jim Carrey Christmas Movie Soars To The Top Of Prime Video's Charts
Halloween? That might as well have been months ago. With creepy season out of the way, we're all free to embrace the festive season, and that's exactly what's happened over on Prime Video. Users of Amazon's streaming service have proven to be the real-world equivalents of those October 31 vs. November 1 memes, making a dramatic and sudden pivot away from Kevin Bacon's cult classic '90s monster movie towards more traditionally festive fare. There's no surprise here, either, as Jim Carrey's perennial classic "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" is now sitting atop the Prime Video charts like a bright, grumpy green star.
According to streaming viewership tracker FlixPatrol, much like the titular grump himself, the movie was creeping towards stealing the top spot even before Halloween had a chance to come and go. That is, at least, in the United States, where Carrey's Christmas comedy was charting at number five on the Prime Video charts all the way back on October 30 (which, if we're going to jump the gun like this, should mean we're no longer allowed to complain about stores bringing out the Christmas decs early). Everywhere else followed decorum and waited until "Hocus Pocus"-mania receded to start streaming the film in earnest, with "The Grinch" now charting in numerous other countries — where it's available on Disney+ — as of November 2 and 3, 2025.
At least U.S. Prime Video users have decided to kick off their festive celebrations with a solid Christmas movie rather than reliving the disgusting on-set habits of Dwayne Johnson on "Red One." With "The Grinch" taking such an early lead, it will be interesting to see how long the movie can hold onto that top spot as the season truly gets underway — especially since it currently faces no competition in terms of holiday favorites.
The Grinch became a Prime Video holiday hit before the holidays started
As per FlixPatrol, the United States Prime Video Top 10 movies chart is currently full of decidedly non-festive entries. Overlooked 2025 horror movie "The Woman in the Yard" is currently enjoying streaming success, while Mark Wahlberg and LaKeith Stanfield's actioner "Play Dirty" currently sits in the number two spot. The divisive "No Time to Die" is inexplicably holding strong in the charts after a month, and otherwise the Top 10 is similarly populated by non-holiday fare such as "Wicked," "A Working Man," and "Tremors."
All of which suggests "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" is charting at least in part due to the fact that it was simply added to Prime Video in October, and viewers couldn't wait to get into the Christmas spirit. Jim Carrey's rendition of the classic Dr. Seuss character is a pretty good way to do such a thing, reminding us not only of a time when Christmas movies just seemed a little more magical than their streaming-age equivalents, but of a time when Carrey himself was at his absolute best. It also remains superior to Illumination Entertainment's two-times too long animated "The Grinch."
Let's hope Carrey's one condition to return as the Grinch is met, and we get to see him return to this beloved role in the near future. Fans of the 2000 movie will surely be delighted to see the man who simply can't stick to retirement come back as the Grinch, but in the meantime, there's that original movie, which rose from the number five spot on the Prime Video charts to number three as of November 2, 2025, before taking number one on November 3. Whether it can keep its hairy hands on the top spot, however, remains to be seen.