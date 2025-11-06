A Classic Jim Carrey Christmas Movie Soars To The Top Of Prime Video's Charts

Halloween? That might as well have been months ago. With creepy season out of the way, we're all free to embrace the festive season, and that's exactly what's happened over on Prime Video. Users of Amazon's streaming service have proven to be the real-world equivalents of those October 31 vs. November 1 memes, making a dramatic and sudden pivot away from Kevin Bacon's cult classic '90s monster movie towards more traditionally festive fare. There's no surprise here, either, as Jim Carrey's perennial classic "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" is now sitting atop the Prime Video charts like a bright, grumpy green star.

According to streaming viewership tracker FlixPatrol, much like the titular grump himself, the movie was creeping towards stealing the top spot even before Halloween had a chance to come and go. That is, at least, in the United States, where Carrey's Christmas comedy was charting at number five on the Prime Video charts all the way back on October 30 (which, if we're going to jump the gun like this, should mean we're no longer allowed to complain about stores bringing out the Christmas decs early). Everywhere else followed decorum and waited until "Hocus Pocus"-mania receded to start streaming the film in earnest, with "The Grinch" now charting in numerous other countries — where it's available on Disney+ — as of November 2 and 3, 2025.

At least U.S. Prime Video users have decided to kick off their festive celebrations with a solid Christmas movie rather than reliving the disgusting on-set habits of Dwayne Johnson on "Red One." With "The Grinch" taking such an early lead, it will be interesting to see how long the movie can hold onto that top spot as the season truly gets underway — especially since it currently faces no competition in terms of holiday favorites.