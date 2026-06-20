Rod Serling Had Nothing But Harsh Words For One Night Gallery Segment

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After "The Twilight Zone," Rod Serling created the horror anthology series "Night Gallery." But he didn't always have an easy time on the show, frequently clashing with producer Jack Laird over its tone and direction. One episode in particular, in which a teen with facial differences is sent to another planet, offended Serling so much he dubbed it "a piece of s***" — even though he was the writer.

"Night Gallery" leaned further into supernatural and horror elements than its predecessor, and, as it went on, jettisoned most of the social commentary Serling had injected into "The Twilight Zone" in favor of all-out scares. That wasn't necessarily the way Serling wanted it, however. The prolific writer, who'd enjoyed much more creative control on his original show, suddenly found himself hemmed in by network executives, who saw "Night Gallery" not only as a chance to deliver scares but also, bizarrely, comedic intermissions known as "blackout sketches." In the second season, producer Jack Laird insisted on inserting these incongruous vignettes between the show's segments, and Serling wasn't exactly thrilled. As he put it in the biography "Rod Serling: His Life, Work, and Imagination," "I thought [the sketches] distorted the thread of what we were trying to do on 'Night Gallery.' I don't think one can show Edgar Allan Poe and then come back with Flip Wilson for 34 seconds. I just don't think they fit."

Suffice it to say, Serling didn't have the most harmonious relationship with NBC. His experience on "Night Gallery" often left him less than pleased with the episodes that aired. In that sense, it's not all that surprising to hear that he considered one installment to be among the worst things to which his name had ever been attached.