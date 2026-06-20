Netflix's 2019 Horror Movie United Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly And A Stranger Things Star

"Yellowstone" is one of the biggest shows of the modern era, as the crown jewel in Taylor Sheridan's TV empire. Even though Kelly Reilly was terrified to play Beth in "Yellowstone," it proved to be a good decision as the role has helped define her career. She's even continued the role in the recent spin-off "Dutton Ranch." Then there's Sadie Sink, who was one of the key players in arguably the single biggest show of the streaming era, "Stranger Things."

As both of these shows were in their relatively early days, Reilly and Sink crossed paths in a seldom-mentioned Netflix horror movie. "Eli" was released in 2019 and was directed by Ciaran Foy, perhaps best known for helming "Sinister 2." While one cut scene from "Sinister" ended up in "Sinister 2," it was mostly an entirely new movie with a new cast, utilizing a similar premise. In any event, he united these two actresses in this supernatural affair.

The movie centers on a young boy named Eli (Charlie Shotwell) who is plagued with a mysterious illness that requires him to live completely sealed off from the world. After exhausting every option, his parents enlist a doctor (Lili Taylor) whose experimental treatments at a clean house facility may hold Eli's last hope. As he undergoes the intense process that could cure him, Eli is haunted by experiences that make him question who he can trust and what is lurking inside the house.

Reilly plays Eli's mom, while Sink plays Haley, a teenage girl who befriends Eli. The cast also includes Max Martini ("Fifty Shades of Grey") as Eli's father. Bear McCreary, who was also behind the "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" soundtrack and has since become one of Hollywood's top composers, provided the score.