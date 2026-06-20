The Death Of Robin Hood: Why Little John Looks So Familiar

This article contains minor spoilers for "The Death of Robin Hood."

The "Robin Hood" mythos has been explored on screen many, many times over the years. There are rather serious takes such as Ridley Scott's "Robin Hood." There are not-so-serious takes like "Robin Hood: Men in Tights." It's been done to death, some would argue. Still, we've never had something quite like director Michael Sarnoski's "The Death of Robin Hood," which sees Hugh Jackman ("Logan") lead a deconstruction of the myth.

The movie sees Robin (Jackman) grappling with his past after a life of crime and murder in his older age. He eventually finds himself gravely injured after a battle — one that he thought would be his last — alongside his old companion Little John. Instead, upon being handed over to a mysterious woman, Robin is offered a chance at salvation as he heals.

Sarnoski, who is also directing the upcoming "Death Stranding" video game movie adaptation, isn't all that interested in revisiting a ton of characters from previous "Robin Hood" stories. However, Little John is one of the very few "Merry Men" associated with the outlaw whom audiences will recognize, even though he goes by "Edward" for much of the runtime. And anyone who thought that Little John looked familiar but couldn't quite pin down why that is, there's a very good reason for it.

Little John is played by none other than Bill Skarsgård in Sarnoski's ultra-violent, meditative take on Robin Hood's mythos. Skarsgård has been a transformative actor for years now, having broken out in the mainstream just shy of a decade ago when he played Pennywise in 2017's "It." Amazingly enough, Skarsgård was just as creepy without the Pennywise makeup, which speaks volumes about his transformative abilities as an actor.