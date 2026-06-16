Death Stranding Live-Action Movie Gets Update From Director Michael Sarnoski [Exclusive]

2019's "Death Stranding" was a boundary-pushing video game from industry icon Hideo Kojima, and with Kojima — who's a massive cinephile — serving as an executive producer on the movie, it seems that whoever is approving the decisions about this adaptation has learned the right lessons from Hollywood for once. Zach Cregger's upcoming "Resident Evil" movie looks like a great example of a game studio being willing to cede control to a filmmaker with a vision and let that filmmaker use the intellectual property as a springboard for a story that the director is interested in telling. The underseen "Werewolves Within" did this as well, and even the "Sonic the Hedgehog" movies have carved out their own identity while incorporating elements that gamers know and love. It sounds like "Death Stranding" is going to take a page from that playbook, which is exciting.

"There are a lot of 'game adaptation films' out there but what we are creating is not just a direct translation of the game," Kojima said about this film in 2023 (via Variety). "The intention is that our audience will not only be fans of the games, but our film will be for anyone who loves cinema. We are creating a 'Death Stranding' universe that has never been seen before, achievable only through the medium of film, it will be born."

Hollywood remains obsessed with IP, but at least movie studios seem to be coming around to the idea that slavishly recreating plot beats from games on the big screen isn't a recipe for guaranteed success. (A24 already learned this lesson with "Backrooms," which is not a video game, but the same idea applies.) With more video game movies coming down the pike, let's hope they continue to value the filmmaker's vision over all else.