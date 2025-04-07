A24's Death Stranding Movie Lands A Brilliant But Unlikely Director

"Death Stranding" is one of the greatest games of the modern era, an undefinable masterpiece that bridges gaming and cinema in a way many other games claims they do but never actually achieve. It's a visually exquisite, narratively riveting game that boasts a cast bigger than most blockbuster movies — not in A-list names, necessarily, but in movie fans' beloved favorite directors, actors, and even Conan O'Brien.

So when the news came out that "Death Stranding" was not just becoming a movie, but that it'd have A24 producing it, it was a rare case of Hollywood getting it 100% right. After all, creator Hideo Kojima is an avid cinephile, constantly sharing every single movie he sees on social media — and also doing some absolutely soul-crushingly scathing write-ups of the movies he didn't like. Kojima is not the type of guy to be content with just having his masterpiece become a multi-million dollar blockbuster with flashy effects and a gimmicky cast. No, his ideal adaptation would basically be an A24 or Neon movie made by an A24 or Neon director.

Thankfully, that's exactly what we're getting. A24 and Kojima Productions announced that Michael Sarnoski will be directing the adaptation of "Death Stranding." Sarnoski previously directed "A Quiet Place: Day One," and also the Nicolas Cage movie "Pig."

