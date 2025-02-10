Hideo Kojima Gave A Negative Review To This Video Game Movie

It is an indisputable fact that video game designer Hideo Kojima is an auteur in his field. After joining Konami in 1986, Kojima designed/wrote the genre-defining "Metal Gear," which rewired the definition of stealth-based combat in video games. The "Metal Gear" series has spawned seminal entries since then, including "Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater" and the inimitable "Metal Gear Solid," whose impact can be felt to this day. (You might have heard about the long-gestating "Metal Gear Solid" movie adaptation that fans have been clamoring for.)

As a self-proclaimed film buff and a lover of literature, Kojima lovingly poured these artistic influences into his games, being actively inspired by surreal cinema, mecha genre narratives, and classic sci-fi/anime. His love for cinematic cutscenes and rich, open worlds is fully realized in 2019's "Death Stranding," which boasts a stacked voice and motion-capture cast that includes Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, and Kojima's longtime friend Guillermo del Toro. Although "Death Stranding" is often reduced to a glorified "walking simulator", it's also a beautiful, meditative piece of media about human endurance, and is equal parts astounding and indulgent.

Kojima is also the internet's favorite film critic. He often takes to Twitter (or X) to express his feelings about a film or series, his passion for art evident in his lengthy, spirited dissection of their themes and character arcs. However, there are times when the legendary game designer writes matter-of-fact one-liners after watching certain films. "Saw 'Madame Web' at the theater," Kojima once tweeted, leaving us to infer that he had nothing positive to say about the critically-panned superhero film. These rare one-sentence reviews have achieved meme status, as they carry the implication that Kojima must have disliked these films (but is too polite to say so outright).

Keeping the inferred negative context of these super-short tweets in mind, it seems that Kojima also did not like "The Super Mario Bros. Movie."