That Metal Gear Solid Movie Is Still Happening, Says Oscar Isaac

Konami's "Metal Gear Solid" video game series was created by Hideo Kojima, who laid the foundation for first-person stealth games via the series in question. The "Metal Gear" legacy is dense and sprawling, wherein the games meld alternate historical sci-fi with military realism, featuring lengthy, narrative-heavy cutscenes that enrich the experience as a whole. "Metal Gear Solid" allows players to control the character of Solid Snake, a soldier who infiltrates a nuclear weapons facility to neutralize a terrorist threat. The aim is to liberate hostages and stop the renegades from launching a nuclear strike, which, in all honesty, makes for pretty solid gameplay.

While it is understandable that fans of the video game franchise are eager to see Isaac assume the role (and eyepatch, in certain cases) of Solid Snake, the fact that the filmmakers are taking their time to develop the story is a good sign. There have been numerous attempts to adapt "Metal Gear Solid" into live adaptation, including a pitch from Solid Snake voice actor David Hayter, but his efforts, unfortunately, did not actualize, mostly due to Konami's disinterest in helming an adaptation themselves. Currently, Jordan Vogt-Roberts ("Kongs: Skull Island") is helming the "Metal Gear Solid" movie, with the filmmaker describing the desired aesthetic and feel of the film as "punk rock" and "very Kojima" (via Game Rant).

As per Isaac's statement, it seems that the live-action movie is still stuck in the developmental stage, meaning that fans have to wait a while longer for the project to hit their screens. As both Isaac and Vogt-Roberts have previously expressed their intentions to stay faithful to the source material, it is only a matter of time before we get a solid "Metal Gear Solid" adaptation worth rooting for. In the meanwhile, Isaac and Marvel fans can get hyped about the fast-approaching limited series, "Moon Knight," which will be delving deeper into the psyche/origins of the beloved comics character.

"Moon Knight" will premiere on March 30, 2022, on Disney+.