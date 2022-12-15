Hideo Kojima's Undefinable Video Game Death Stranding Is Becoming A Movie

Video game movie adaptations are notoriously difficult, because translating from a medium that requires constant input to one that's totally passive is honestly really, really hard. A movie based on a Hideo Kojima game, by that metric, should be almost impossible. Thankfully for all of us, Kojima doesn't believe in "impossible!" Deadline reports that there is a "Death Stranding" movie in the works from Kojima's Kojima Productions and "Barbarian" executive producer Alex Lebovici's Hammerstone Studios. This is potentially very exciting news because video game movies might be a challenge, but having the game's original creator onboard is a huge step in the right direction. (It's also not the first time Kojima's mentioned wanting to make a film or TV show, which makes it doubly exciting.)

"Death Stranding" is one of the weirdest games in Kojima's entire oeuvre, and that's saying a lot considering this is the man who brought us Snakes in Liquid, Solid, and Big Boss form. It will be interesting to see how they translate this cinematic but truly bizarre tale of Bridge Babies, naked Norman Reedus, and more walking than "The Walking Dead." There's really no way to tell exactly how Kojima and Lebovici will tackle translating this beast of a story from a lengthy video game to a two-hour movie, but that's why they get paid the big bucks.