Legendary Video Game Developer Hideo Kojima May Be Making A Movie Or TV Show

Just days after legendary video game developer Hideo Kojima announced that Kojima Productions was expanding to open a film, television, and music division in Los Angeles, he started teasing a new project on Twitter, saying "Recently, I've been revising the plan and script, and experimenting with everything else." Granted, this could always be the script for a new game, but the tweet coming so soon after the new department announcement has many speculating that Kojima is finally going to make a movie.

Recently, I've been revising the plan and script, and experimenting with everything else. pic.twitter.com/aFV5SxOvsr — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) November 24, 2021

Hideo Kojima is considered a video game auteur for his work creating the "Metal Gear" franchise, the horrifying "P.T." and the ridiculously cinematic "Death Stranding," but Kojima is also a diehard cinephile. The man's Twitter profile describes him as "70% movies" and his feed is filled with film fan favorites, like the color profiles of film scenes by Video Nasty Presents and retweets of the success posts from some of his favorite actors. Kojima loves movies, and it clearly influences his work; "Death Stranding" might as well be an interactive movie, and "Metal Gear Solid 4" holds the world record for the longest cutscene in a video game at 71 minutes of uninterrupted cutscenes, which is as long as some feature films.