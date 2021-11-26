Legendary Video Game Developer Hideo Kojima May Be Making A Movie Or TV Show
Just days after legendary video game developer Hideo Kojima announced that Kojima Productions was expanding to open a film, television, and music division in Los Angeles, he started teasing a new project on Twitter, saying "Recently, I've been revising the plan and script, and experimenting with everything else." Granted, this could always be the script for a new game, but the tweet coming so soon after the new department announcement has many speculating that Kojima is finally going to make a movie.
Recently, I've been revising the plan and script, and experimenting with everything else. pic.twitter.com/aFV5SxOvsr
— HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) November 24, 2021
Hideo Kojima is considered a video game auteur for his work creating the "Metal Gear" franchise, the horrifying "P.T." and the ridiculously cinematic "Death Stranding," but Kojima is also a diehard cinephile. The man's Twitter profile describes him as "70% movies" and his feed is filled with film fan favorites, like the color profiles of film scenes by Video Nasty Presents and retweets of the success posts from some of his favorite actors. Kojima loves movies, and it clearly influences his work; "Death Stranding" might as well be an interactive movie, and "Metal Gear Solid 4" holds the world record for the longest cutscene in a video game at 71 minutes of uninterrupted cutscenes, which is as long as some feature films.
Who Are The Mysterious Figures in the Tweet?
Kojima Productions was originally established as a subsidiary for Konami, but transitioned into a private company in 2015 so that Kojima could have full creative control over his games. The first game, "Death Stranding," was released in 2019 and utilizes motion-capture to bring Hollywood stars to life, including Norman Reedus, Margaret Qualley, Mads Mikkelsen, Troy Baker, Tommie Earl Jenkins, Lindsay Wagner, Nicolas Winding Refn, Guillermo Del Toro, and Léa Seydoux. In Kojima's cryptic tweet, a man is seen standing on top of a stool surrounded by crewmembers. The figure is intentionally indiscernible, so there's no way for us to know just who Kojima is working with on this new project. My money is on either frequent collaborator Norman Reedus or Mads Mikkelsen, since Kojima loves him so much.
Breaking: Man so in love he opens entire movie studio in order to spend more time with Mads Mikkelsen #relatable https://t.co/oDCUONdzDi
— Deadly 🌙 🦇 (@wholeanddeadly) November 24, 2021
Of course, now that "Death Stranding" has been out for over two years, Kojima is likely starting production on their next game, but the new production arm announcement did mention that the studio is working on multiple properties. Kojima Productions' business development manager Yoshiko Fukuda said that "our new division will take the studio into even more areas that present our creative narratives beyond videogames and to open up ways for our fans to communicate and immerse themselves in these spaces." Sounds to us like "Death Stranding" is expanding further than the video game. As for the medium "Death Stranding" may reach next, we'll just have to wait and see.