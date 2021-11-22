Metal Gear Solid And Death Stranding Game Developer Kojima Productions Launches TV, Film, And Music Division

The video game studio behind games like "Death Stranding" and over 30 years of "Metal Gear" has announced a new business division, with Kojima Productions expanding to film, television, and music. The new division will be based in Los Angeles while Kojima Productions' video game division will continue in Japan. As first reported by Games Industry, 28-year PlayStation veteran Riley Russell has been hired to lead the new unit. "The new division will be tasked with working with creative and talented professionals in television, music, and film, as well as the more familiar games industry," said Russell. Founded by video game designer Hideo Kojima, the company was established as a subsidiary of Konami before reforming as an independent studio in 2015.

Kojima's first game as an independent studio was the 2019 action game "Death Stranding," which featured a starring performance from Norman Reedus of "The Walking Dead" and "Boondock Saints" fame, leading him to earn the Best Performance Honor at the 2019 Game Awards. "Death Stranding" also featured performances from Guillermo Del Toro, Margaret Qualley, Mads Mikkelsen, Troy Baker, Tommie Earl Jenkins, Lindsay Wagner, Nicolas Winding Refn, and Léa Seydoux.

Kojima Productions' business development manager Yoshiko Fukuda said expanding into film and TV is "essential" to keep up with the ever-evolving landscape of entertainment. "Our new division will take the studio into even more areas that present our creative narratives beyond video games and to open up ways for our fans to communicate and immerse themselves in these spaces," he said.