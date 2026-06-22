Ridley Scott's Unmade Alien Sequel Leaves A Brutal Hole In The Franchise Timeline

Welcome to The Best Movies Never Made, a look back at the most fascinating, strange, and tantalizing films that never actually made it in front of cameras — and maybe should have.

The year was 2012. Ridley Scott had released the brilliant "Alien" prequel "Prometheus," a film that left us with more questions than answers while proving to be immensely controversial. "Prometheus" does more than contextualize the events that lead up to Scott's 1979 heavy hitter, "Alien," it boldly subverts our understanding of human evolution and introduces a brand of cosmic dread that was never explored in the franchise before.

Despite the film's mixed public reaction, "Prometheus" signaled Scott's impassioned return to a franchise he helped inaugurate, and the rare opportunity to explore the most intriguing corners of "Alien" mythology. Sure enough, this excitement contributed to the film's astounding box office success, and cemented Scott's plans to follow it up with three more prequel films.

Scott was in high spirits about "Prometheus," and repeatedly explained the film's purpose in this 2012 interview with Bloody Disgusting:

"The very simple question was 'Who the hell was in that ship? Who is sitting in that seat?' and 'Why that cargo?' and 'Where was he going?' No one asked the question, so I thought, 'Duh.' [...] They're [the other franchise directors] all bright guys. Jim [Cameron] and David [Fincher] and the French guy [Jean-Pierre Jeunet], and I thought 'Wow, duh.' And I just kind of sat and thought about it for a while [...] then when they finally put it to bed in 'Alien vs. Predator,' I thought 'You know what? This is a good idea here.'"

It was a good idea. Although Scott's "Alien: Covenant" answers more pressing questions, its follow-up entry remains unmade, leaving a gaping void in the "Alien" timeline.