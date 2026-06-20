Clint Eastwood Wishes He Could Have Made Movies With These 3 Legendary Directors

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Clint Eastwood's career spans more than 70 years at this point. In that time the man has seemingly done it all, fronting massive blockbuster hits, directing thoughtful dramas, working with influential filmmakers like Sergio Leone and Don Siegel, and winning four Oscars along the way. But even a screen legend like Eastwood has things he wishes he'd done, like, say, working with directors Billy Wilder, Howard Hawks, and Raoul Walsh.

When Clint Eastwood was taking acting classes as part of the Universal talent program in the mid-1950s, Hollywood's golden age was coming to an end. In 1948 Paramount lost a Supreme Court showdown that changed the movie industry forever by forcing studios to sell off their theaters. TV was exploding in popularity, and the days when studios would restrict their performers via rigid contracts were beginning to wane. Amid this shifting cultural landscape, Eastwood started his career by causing director Jack Arnold to have a breakdown on the set of 1955's "Revenge of the Creature."

In many ways, Eastwood himself was somewhat of an avatar for the transformation of the entertainment industry in the mid-20th Century. The same year he sent Arnold into a rage he was let go from his contract at Universal. Four years later he embraced the rising popularity of TV when he was cast as Rowdy Yates on "Rawhide." By 1964, he was fronting the kind of revisionist Westerns that would ultimately bring about the end of the genre altogether. In that way, Eastwood encapsulated the evolution of Hollywood in a single individual. Unfortunately for him, that also meant he arrived too late to work with some of his favorite filmmakers.