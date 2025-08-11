One Of John Wayne's Most Important Collaborators Is Partially Responsible For The Oscars

Most film fans know that John Ford gave John Wayne his big break with 1939's "Stagecoach," much to the young actor's surprise. Having met in the 1920s when Wayne was working as a prop man (a meeting at which Wayne literally knocked over Ford) the pair would work together sporadically over the ensuing years, but only with the Duke in small non-speaking roles. Ford actually waited well over a decade to bring Wayne into the big leagues with "Stagecoach" and after that his acting career and life in general was never the same.

But that's only part of how the legend of John Wayne began. The actor, whose real name was Marion Robert Morrison, received the backing of yet another influential director early in his career when Raoul Walsh gave him his first starring role in "The Big Trail." This 1930 widescreen epic was designed to celebrate the centennial of the Oregon Trail, and featured Wayne as trapper Breck Coleman, who leads a large wagon train across the trail. Though "The Big Trail" was mostly doomed by cutting-edge camera tech and the great depression, it was impressive in its scale and very much ahead of its time in many ways. The movie was shot in a then new 70mm widescreen format known as Fox Grandeur. Scenes were filmed across seven states with more than 700 Native American actors and five different casts for English, Spanish, Italian, French, and German versions. Perhaps most importantly, however, the film introduced audiences to John Wayne as a leading man.

Though the movie failed to live up to its lofty ambitions due to the fact the Fox Grandeur format was mostly too much for theaters to accommodate, the movie was a major step in Wayne's career, especially while he waited for his other mentor, Ford, to give him the chance at toplining a major feature. But Walsh's contribution to Wayne's career didn't end with "The Big Trail" or even after the actor was cast in "Stagecoach."