How John Wayne Got His Name (And The Duke Nickname)

With a name like John Wayne, it might seem as though it was only a matter of time before the man became a screen legend. But as most will no doubt know, this was not the actor's original name. The Duke spoke about his given name in a 1969 BBC film, "John Wayne and his Films," where he revealed that the John Wayne moniker came from studio execs. "My right name is Marion Michael Morrison," he said, "and the studio decided that it was not American enough for a boy who was going to play Breckenridge Coleman in 'The Big Trail,' back in 1929. So, the studio heads were put together and they came up with the name John Wayne."

"The Big Trail" (which was largely doomed by cutting-edge camera tech and the great depression) was Wayne's first starring role. After appearing in small background parts in the late-20s, Wayne was cast by director Raoul Walsh in his epic Western. According to documentarian Richard Schickel, who featured Walsh in his series "The Men Who Made the Movies," it was actually the director who gave Wayne his stage name. In an interview with True West, Schickel recalled how Walsh and director John Ford both felt a sense of ownership over launching the young star's career. "[Walsh] was very proud of, as he feels — I think it was a source of contention between he and Ford [laughs] — that he sort of found John Wayne," he said. "Raoul believed that he gave Wayne his name. He said he was reading a book about the American revolutionary general 'Mad' Anthony Wayne; he thought Wayne would be a good name for Marion Morrison. That's how the name came about."

That doesn't quite match up with Wayne's own recollection, but it seems at the very least his stage name came from people within the industry, whether it was Walsh, studio execs, or a combination of both. Neither, however, could claim credit for Wayne's famous nickname: Duke.