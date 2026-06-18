This 1970s Sci-Fi TV Flop Was One Of The Most Expensive Shows Ever Made

There have been some truly impressive TV blunders over the years; just look at all the shows canceled after only one season. But there's an even more abject level to the history of television missteps: series that didn't even make it through their debut season. Indeed, some of the worst TV shows of all time have been unceremoniously yanked from the air after failing to live up to expectations, but only one of these nearly bankrupted its own network. "Supertrain" was a sci-fi drama series designed to be like "The Love Boat" on a locomotive. Unfortunately, it suffered from a distinct lack of love before derailing entirely and leaving NBC with a hefty deficit.

In the late 1970s, former CBS and ABC president Fred Silverman took over as head of NBC. The man responsible for such TV classics as "All In The Family," "Happy Days," and "The Love Boat" was hailed as someone who could use his supposed "golden gut" to rack up a string of hits that would ensure NBC became the biggest network going. When he first arrived, he decided to put all of his weight behind a show about a luxurious, futuristic, nuclear-powered train focused solely on the passengers' social interactions. It was set to be yet another big win for Silverman and NBC.

Instead, "Supertrain" turned out to be one of the most legendary TV bombs of all time. NBC brought in "Dark Shadows" creator Dan Curtis as showrunner and made several episodes, including a two-hour pilot episode that cost the network a reported $7 million. That alone made it the most expensive show in TV history at the time. The series was then canceled outright after nine episodes and has since become notorious for being one of TV's biggest and most expensive failures.