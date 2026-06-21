Why Billy Bob Thornton Found Playing His Landman Character So Easy

"Landman" has quickly become one of the crown jewels of Taylor Sheridan's vast media empire. The creator of "Yellowstone" brought the show about the oilfields of West Texas to Paramount+ in 2024, and it pretty instantly became another big success. Series star Billy Bob Thornton was shocked that "Landman" became so popular, but for Thornton, it's become a pretty impressive feather in his cap relatively late in his career. It also hasn't exactly been the biggest acting challenge for him.

In a January 2026 interview with Men's Journal, Thornton discussed his role as Tommy Norris in the show. Sheridan convinced Thornton to star in "Landman," which is good because he wrote the part specifically for the "Fargo" and "Sling Blade" actor. But that's also a big reason why the character was pretty easy for Thornton to get a grip on. Here's what he had to say about it:

"Taylor [Sheridan] wrote the show specifically for me. He wrote it in my voice to start with. And that makes it easy to go out there and put the hat on. I never want to look at characters as something separate from yourself anyway. I think you've got to put yourself in every character because then it'll be your best work. It's a pretty natural fit for me."

"But that's not the popular thing to say for actors," Thornton concluded. "You're supposed to tell people how hard it was and how many lessons you took, how many accents you practiced, and all that kind of stuff, because that impresses critics. But I don't care."