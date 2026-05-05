Landman Season 3 Release Gets Positive Update From Director

"Landman" is arguably the perfect distillation of Taylor Sheridan's melodrama-meets-naturalism formula. The writer's hit series "Yellowstone" lost its way with ridiculous plotlines that veered too far into absurdity, and while "Landman" is full of absolutely insane moments, it's also packed with some deeply affecting scenes, such as Billy Bob Thornton's favorite exchange with actor Jacob Lofland. The pair play the father and son duo Tommy and Cooper Norris, and have been absolutely brilliant in their respective roles thus far.

The question at this point (aside from "When will 'Landman' season 3 arrive?") is how Sheridan will top the previous seasons, which have been more successful than even the people involved ever imagined. Hopefully Season 3 doesn't pull a "Yellowstone" and go off the rails completely, but it doesn't look like we'll have long to wait before we find out.

We do know that both Lofland and Ainsley Norris actor Michelle Randolph are planning to change their approach to their characters in "Landman" Season 3, with the latter looking forward to displaying a more nuanced, serious side to Ainsley. Meanwhile, Thornton has confirmed he'll be returning after rumors circulated that he was leaving the show — which is a darn good thing. At the end of season 2, Tommy was fired from his job at M-Tex Oil and started his own company, appointing his friends and family to various posts in his newly-formed firm. No doubt much of the drama in season 3 will come from CTT Oil Exploration & Cattle finding its way through the early days of operation and the looming threat of Andy Garcia's Danny "Gallino" Morrell demanding a return on his investment. Otherwise, details are still thin, but it seems all will be revealed very soon.