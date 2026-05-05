Landman Season 3 Release Gets Positive Update From Director
A Taylor Sheridan and Billy Bob Thornton collaboration was always a no-brainer, but "Landman" turned out to be so successful, it actually shocked its star. Since debuting in 2024, the oil drama has become the number one Paramount+ original of all time, bringing in an average of 15.8 million viewers in a five-week period. As such, anticipation for the show's third season is about as high as it's possible to get, but thus far, updates have been frustratingly sparse. Now, however, a "Landman" director has provided what fans have been waiting for, revealing that the show has not only begun filming but he and his team are cutting together episodes as they go.
Director Stephen Kay spoke at the The Hollywood Reporter's Directors in Focus event, where he stated, "We're cutting while we're shooting, and so it'll hopefully be out soon." No official release date for "Landman" Season 3 has been confirmed, but in January 2026, USA Today reported that filming was set to start in spring 2026. It seems that shooting is now well underway, and with Seasons 1 and 2 of the show launching in November of 2024 and 2025 respectively, it's likely we'll see the new batch of episodes arriving at a similar time in 2026 — if not sooner. As we await official confirmation of a release date, this latest update bodes extremely well for the upcoming season arriving on time.
Landman has a lot to live up to in season 3
"Landman" is arguably the perfect distillation of Taylor Sheridan's melodrama-meets-naturalism formula. The writer's hit series "Yellowstone" lost its way with ridiculous plotlines that veered too far into absurdity, and while "Landman" is full of absolutely insane moments, it's also packed with some deeply affecting scenes, such as Billy Bob Thornton's favorite exchange with actor Jacob Lofland. The pair play the father and son duo Tommy and Cooper Norris, and have been absolutely brilliant in their respective roles thus far.
The question at this point (aside from "When will 'Landman' season 3 arrive?") is how Sheridan will top the previous seasons, which have been more successful than even the people involved ever imagined. Hopefully Season 3 doesn't pull a "Yellowstone" and go off the rails completely, but it doesn't look like we'll have long to wait before we find out.
We do know that both Lofland and Ainsley Norris actor Michelle Randolph are planning to change their approach to their characters in "Landman" Season 3, with the latter looking forward to displaying a more nuanced, serious side to Ainsley. Meanwhile, Thornton has confirmed he'll be returning after rumors circulated that he was leaving the show — which is a darn good thing. At the end of season 2, Tommy was fired from his job at M-Tex Oil and started his own company, appointing his friends and family to various posts in his newly-formed firm. No doubt much of the drama in season 3 will come from CTT Oil Exploration & Cattle finding its way through the early days of operation and the looming threat of Andy Garcia's Danny "Gallino" Morrell demanding a return on his investment. Otherwise, details are still thin, but it seems all will be revealed very soon.