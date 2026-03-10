How Landman's Michelle Randolph Will Change Her Approach To Ainsley Norris In Season 3

From the very beginning of "Landman," Michelle Randolph has been a champion for her character, Ainsley Norris. The daughter of Billy Bob Thornton's oil man Tommy Norris is one of the most energetic and deceptively layered characters on the show, and Randolph stood up for Ainsley after a backlash from "Landman" viewers who claimed she was too sexualized. Now, having firmly established the youngest Norris child as an integral part of the oil drama, it seems Randolph is excited for Ainsley to develop as she embarks on her college journey.

In season 2 of "Landman," we saw Ainsley arrive at Texas Christian University (TCU), where she joined the cheerleading team and was assigned a dorm room with a less-than-compatible roommate Paigyn Meester (Bobbi Salvör Menuez). That led to one of the more interesting Ainsley storylines, with the character suddenly losing her vivacity in the face of interpersonal conflict before demonstrating her caring side when she and Paigyn eventually bonded. As the show goes on, then, it looks as though creator and writer Taylor Sheridan will be exploring deeper aspects of characters like Ainsley, and Randolph is looking forward to it.

The actor told The Hollywood Reporter she's excited to "discover who [Ainsley] is" when she's around characters other than her family. That suggests season 3 will feature a lot more of her college experience, though at this point Paramount and Sheridan have yet to reveal much about the upcoming episodes. Either way, it will be interesting to see how Ainsley develops, especially since Sheridan seems to be taking note of the criticisms he's faced for his writing of female characters.