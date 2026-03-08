Landman Star Michelle Randolph's Big Break Was In Another Taylor Sheridan Series
Taylor Sheridan is known for working with the same actors multiple times, and that's no different with several members of the "Landman" ensemble. For instance, prior to playing Ainsley Norris on the hugely successful Paramount+ series, Michelle Randolph portrayed Elizabeth Strafford on "Yellowstone" prequel series "1923," essentially launching her acting career.
In "Landman," Ainsley is the lovably ditzy daughter of Billy Bob Thornton's Tommy Norris, and Randolph is perfect in the role. Not only does she bring an irrepressibly bubbly energy to Ainsley she also delivers when it's time for the character to demonstrate some emotional depth. Though much of her time is spent organizing strip shows for seniors and upsetting Colm Feore's Nathan by walking around the house half-naked, Ainsley often surprises. In season 2, for example, she stood up to bullies who were taunting her college roommate and was genuinely hurt to hear how fraught her father's relationship with her late grandmother was. It makes sense, then, that Randolph would also stand up for Ainsley as a character after a backlash from "Landman" viewers who viewed her as being too sexualized.
Like so much of the casting on "Landman," hiring Randolph was an inspired choice on the part of show co-creator and writer Sheridan, as well as his team. But the TV impresario sort of cheated in that regard, as he knew all too well how good an actor Randolph was before hiring her for his oil drama.
1923's Elizabeth Strafford was a breakout role for Michelle Randolph
"Landman" is not only one of Taylor Sheridan's best shows, it's another reminder of how the prolific creator likes to keep things in the family. He wrote the series for Billy Bob Thornton after the actor provided a brief cameo in "Yellowstone" spin-off "1883," and cast longtime "Yellowstone" actor James Jordan as engineer and old friend of Tommy Norris, Dale Bradley. In fact, Jordan worked on Sheridan's directorial debut, the neo-Western crime thriller "Wind River," and appeared in multiple other shows penned by the writer, including "Mayor of Kingstown," "1883," and "Special Ops: Lioness."
Clearly, once Sheridan finds someone with whom he likes to work he keeps them around. Now, Michelle Randolph can claim to be part of that ever-expanding ensemble. She entered the Sheridan-verse by playing Elizabeth Strafford on "1923," the second of many "Yellowstone" spin-offs and the show that took her from an unknown actor to a rising star.
The series premiered back in 2022 and ran for two seasons until April of 2025. It starred Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton, a rancher who, like his forbears in "1883" and progenitors in "Yellowstone," is faced with the perennially daunting task of protecting his land amid the unforgiving conditions of rural Montana. Helen Mirren played his wife, Cara Dutton and the couple were joined on the Yellowstone ranch by Darren Mann's Jack Dutton, who during the series became engaged to Randolph's Elizabeth Strafford. The character couldn't have been more unlike Ainsley Norris, but just as Randolph disappeared into the role of Tommy Norris' daughter, so too did she fully inhabit the beleaguered Boston native in "1923," resulting in what was a breakout role for the actor.
Michelle Randolph's star is on the rise thanks to the Taylor Sheridan-verse
1923 Montana might be part of the same cowboy lineage as modern day Texas, but the conditions in the former are about as far from the charmed life led by Ainsley Norris in "Landman" as possible. In "1923," Elizabeth Strafford endured all manner of hardship, suffering a miscarriage and a cougar attack. She was also set upon by a wolf and ultimately lost her husband. Not exactly pool parties and cheerleading, then. Ainsley could never.
It's a testament to Michelle Randolph's talents that she was able to portray both Elizabeth and Ainsley so convincingly in her two Taylor Sheridan projects, which have helped raise her profile considerably. Prior to appearing "1923," Randolph worked as a model before taking on roles in two TV movies and an under-the-radar horror called "The Resort." Playing Elizabeth on the "Yellowstone" spin-off was, therefore, a breakthrough role for Randolph, who as well as continuing to play Ainsley in the upcoming "Landman" season 3, will soon star in "Scream 7," which looks like it might set a new box office record for the slasher series.
It's really thanks to Sheridan and his expansive universe of TV shows, then, that Randolph's star is on the rise. With the writer being so fond of working with the same talent, the actor could likely have several more roles in the Sheridan-verse in her future — though if she continues on the trajectory she's on she might not need them in a few years time. Let's hope she stays with "Landman" as long as it's on TV, though. Ainsley is one of the most underrated and misunderstood characters on the show and it will be a pleasure to watch Randolph continue to prove the naysayers wrong.