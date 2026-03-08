Landman Star Michelle Randolph's Big Break Was In Another Taylor Sheridan Series

Taylor Sheridan is known for working with the same actors multiple times, and that's no different with several members of the "Landman" ensemble. For instance, prior to playing Ainsley Norris on the hugely successful Paramount+ series, Michelle Randolph portrayed Elizabeth Strafford on "Yellowstone" prequel series "1923," essentially launching her acting career.

In "Landman," Ainsley is the lovably ditzy daughter of Billy Bob Thornton's Tommy Norris, and Randolph is perfect in the role. Not only does she bring an irrepressibly bubbly energy to Ainsley she also delivers when it's time for the character to demonstrate some emotional depth. Though much of her time is spent organizing strip shows for seniors and upsetting Colm Feore's Nathan by walking around the house half-naked, Ainsley often surprises. In season 2, for example, she stood up to bullies who were taunting her college roommate and was genuinely hurt to hear how fraught her father's relationship with her late grandmother was. It makes sense, then, that Randolph would also stand up for Ainsley as a character after a backlash from "Landman" viewers who viewed her as being too sexualized.

Like so much of the casting on "Landman," hiring Randolph was an inspired choice on the part of show co-creator and writer Sheridan, as well as his team. But the TV impresario sort of cheated in that regard, as he knew all too well how good an actor Randolph was before hiring her for his oil drama.