Young Steven Spielberg Got Kicked Off A Legendary Director's Movie Set

Steven Spielberg, when all's said and done, may go down as the best filmmaker to ever do it. He directed "Jurassic Park" and "Schindler's List" in the same year. He's behind stone-cold classics like "Raiders of the Lost Ark." He's been doing it at the highest level for more than 50 years. Taking that into account, it's hard to imagine him being thrown off of a movie set, but that's precisely what happened when he tried to drop in on an Alfred Hitchcock thriller during its production.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair in honor of his new movie "Disclosure Day" (which has a surprising connection to another Spielberg alien classic), the director recounted a story from early on in his career when he tried to visit the set of Hitchcock's 1976 thriller "Family Plan." When asked which director he'd like to meet, Spielberg cited Hitchcock, then proceeded to tell the tale of his run-in with the filmmaker:

"I think it would be Alfred Hitchcock. I tried to meet Hitchcock several times. He wouldn't meet me. And then after 'Jaws' came out, I thought I had a little more chance to meet Hitchcock because it became a big hit that summer. And he was shooting — I'm not sure what the movie was — it might have been 'Family Plot,' but he was shooting a movie right around the time in 1975 when 'Jaws' came out."

Spielberg's "Jaws" reshaped the box office forever and is literally credited with creating the summer blockbuster as we know it. So, while his career was only just getting started, Spielberg was certainly not a nobody and would have been pretty well known on the Universal lot. That didn't get through to Hitchcock, though.